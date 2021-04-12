Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

242 institutions hold shares in Ladder Capital Corp (LADR), with 10.86M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.59% while institutional investors hold 58.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 118.94M, and float is at 104.06M with Short Float at 3.19%. Institutions hold 53.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 10.67 million shares valued at $104.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.41% of the LADR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.33 million shares valued at $91.21 million to account for 7.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Koch Industries, Inc. which holds 4.0 million shares representing 3.15% and valued at over $39.12 million, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 1.95% of the shares totaling 2.48 million with a market value of $24.22 million.

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) is 18.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.25 and a high of $12.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LADR stock was last observed hovering at around $11.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.04% off the consensus price target high of $12.50 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -16.2% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.62, the stock is -1.61% and 3.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.44 million and changing 0.69% at the moment leaves the stock 29.52% off its SMA200. LADR registered 89.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 58.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.65.

The stock witnessed a -2.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.26%, and is -1.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.09% over the week and 2.92% over the month.

Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) has around 58 employees, a market worth around $1.46B and $357.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.14. Profit margin for the company is -4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 85.92% and -5.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.20%).

Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ladder Capital Corp is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.08 with sales reaching $44.57M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -111.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -18.40% year-over-year.

Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McCormack Pamela, the company’s President. SEC filings show that McCormack Pamela sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 05 at a price of $11.86 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.63 million shares.

Ladder Capital Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 05 that Porcella Kelly Amanda (Chief Admin Off & Gen Counsel) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 05 and was made at $11.86 per share for $35580.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the LADR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Moclair Kevin (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 6,000 shares at an average price of $12.06 for $72360.0. The insider now directly holds 38,497 shares of Ladder Capital Corp (LADR).

Ladder Capital Corp (LADR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) that is trading 141.12% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.02% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.87.