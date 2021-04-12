Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 58.69% Upside

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) is 57.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.03 and a high of $9.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LXRX stock was last observed hovering at around $5.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.69% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 10.5% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.37, the stock is -12.74% and -24.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.74 million and changing -1.10% at the moment leaves the stock 53.73% off its SMA200. LXRX registered 195.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 262.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.30.

The stock witnessed a -26.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.32%, and is -8.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.83% over the week and 5.58% over the month.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) has around 78 employees, a market worth around $783.81M and $24.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 421.36% and -44.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-27.90%).

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.16 with sales reaching $1.68M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -147.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 86.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -79.00% in year-over-year returns.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) Top Institutional Holders

147 institutions hold shares in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX), with 5.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.12% while institutional investors hold 92.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 122.44M, and float is at 55.40M with Short Float at 8.86%. Institutions hold 88.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Artal Group S.A. with over 71.18 million shares valued at $243.43 million. The investor’s holdings represent 49.31% of the LXRX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is BVF Inc. with 10.96 million shares valued at $37.49 million to account for 7.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 8.3 million shares representing 5.75% and valued at over $28.38 million, while Ulys, L.L.C. holds 2.99% of the shares totaling 4.32 million with a market value of $14.78 million.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tessmer James F, the company’s VP, Finance & Accounting. SEC filings show that Tessmer James F sold 22,912 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $6.92 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71766.0 shares.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Artal International S.C.A. (Director) bought a total of 10,937,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $3.20 per share for $35.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32.26 million shares of the LXRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, Invus Public Equities, L.P. (Director) acquired 10,937,500 shares at an average price of $3.20 for $35.0 million. The insider now directly holds 32,259,461 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX).

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) that is trading 40.52% up over the past 12 months. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) is 84.85% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.35% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.91 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.58.