Life Storage Inc. (LSI) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

511 institutions hold shares in Life Storage Inc. (LSI), with 636.35k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.85% while institutional investors hold 97.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 109.65M, and float is at 73.65M with Short Float at 2.40%. Institutions hold 96.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 10.36 million shares valued at $824.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.72% of the LSI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 8.45 million shares valued at $672.48 million to account for 11.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Group, LLP which holds 6.26 million shares representing 8.30% and valued at over $498.41 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.18% of the shares totaling 3.16 million with a market value of $251.22 million.

Life Storage Inc. (NYSE: LSI) is 12.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $55.00 and a high of $89.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LSI stock was last observed hovering at around $88.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.66% off its average median price target of $95.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.6% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -1.59% lower than the price target low of $88.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $89.40, the stock is 2.72% and 5.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing 0.74% at the moment leaves the stock 18.42% off its SMA200. LSI registered 36.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $85.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $79.63.

The stock witnessed a 4.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.53%, and is 1.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.52% over the week and 2.12% over the month.

Life Storage Inc. (LSI) has around 2078 employees, a market worth around $6.70B and $616.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 63.00 and Fwd P/E is 34.54. Profit margin for the company is 24.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.55% and -0.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

Life Storage Inc. (LSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Life Storage Inc. (LSI) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Life Storage Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.56 with sales reaching $165.55M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.70% in year-over-year returns.

Life Storage Inc. (LSI) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Life Storage Inc. (LSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KILLEEN EDWARD F, the company’s COO. SEC filings show that KILLEEN EDWARD F sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $83.82 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69954.0 shares.

Life Storage Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 11 that Gregoire Andrew J (CFO) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 11 and was made at $114.31 per share for $0.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 59181.0 shares of the LSI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 22, ROGERS DAVID L (Director) disposed off 14,111 shares at an average price of $90.00 for $1.27 million. The insider now directly holds 104,903 shares of Life Storage Inc. (LSI).

Life Storage Inc. (LSI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Public Storage (PSA) that is trading 29.54% up over the past 12 months. Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) is 40.93% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.93% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.77 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.97.