Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) Volatility At 6.04%, Should You Add A Position?

99 institutions hold shares in Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX), with 7.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.63% while institutional investors hold 35.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 150.57M, and float is at 142.42M with Short Float at 2.99%. Institutions hold 34.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Broadwood Capital, Inc. with over 34.01 million shares valued at $59.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 21.04% of the LCTX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.21 million shares valued at $10.93 million to account for 3.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Defender Capital, LLC which holds 4.74 million shares representing 2.93% and valued at over $8.34 million, while Prescott General Partners LLC holds 1.15% of the shares totaling 1.85 million with a market value of $3.26 million.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX: LCTX) is 46.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.70 and a high of $3.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LCTX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $2.58, the stock is 7.81% and 5.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.69 million and changing 1.98% at the moment leaves the stock 66.24% off its SMA200. LCTX registered 239.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 155.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.3471 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.8795.

The stock witnessed a 14.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.36%, and is 4.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.04% over the week and 7.86% over the month.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) has around 49 employees, a market worth around $408.90M and $1.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 268.57% and -17.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.10%).

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) Analyst Forecasts

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $780k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -71.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 97.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 51.80% in year-over-year returns.