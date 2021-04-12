LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RAMP) is -30.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.00 and a high of $87.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RAMP stock was last observed hovering at around $52.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.88% off its average median price target of $89.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.91% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -21.64% lower than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $51.09, the stock is -4.08% and -18.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.46 million and changing -3.55% at the moment leaves the stock -14.59% off its SMA200. RAMP registered 59.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $55.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $64.78.

The stock witnessed a -5.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.63%, and is -3.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.27% over the week and 4.03% over the month.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) has around 1150 employees, a market worth around $3.54B and $429.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 160.66. Profit margin for the company is -14.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.81% and -41.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.90%).

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $116.17M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.90% in year-over-year returns.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) Top Institutional Holders

345 institutions hold shares in LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP), with 1.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.52% while institutional investors hold 101.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 66.52M, and float is at 64.46M with Short Float at 3.28%. Institutions hold 98.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.31 million shares valued at $534.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.92% of the RAMP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.0 million shares valued at $439.11 million to account for 8.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Jackson Square Partners, LLC which holds 4.96 million shares representing 7.41% and valued at over $363.15 million, while Wellington Management Group, LLP holds 5.60% of the shares totaling 3.74 million with a market value of $274.08 million.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) Insider Activity

A total of 94 insider transactions have happened at LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 71 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Arra James F., the company’s PRESIDENT AND CCO. SEC filings show that Arra James F. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $65.05 per share for a total of $0.62 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that KOKICH CLARK M (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $69.48 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60040.0 shares of the RAMP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, TOMLIN DEBORA B (Director) disposed off 150 shares at an average price of $71.41 for $10712.0. The insider now directly holds 19,114 shares of LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP).