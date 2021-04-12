MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) is 27.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $84.00 and a high of $199.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MKSI stock was last observed hovering at around $195.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.59% off its average median price target of $202.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.53% off the consensus price target high of $235.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -9.41% lower than the price target low of $175.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $191.46, the stock is 6.40% and 13.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.45 million and changing -1.84% at the moment leaves the stock 37.89% off its SMA200. MKSI registered 113.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 67.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $173.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $149.52.

The stock witnessed a 19.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.60%, and is -2.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.99% over the week and 4.45% over the month.

MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) has around 5800 employees, a market worth around $10.78B and $2.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.25 and Fwd P/E is 19.94. Profit margin for the company is 15.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 127.93% and -4.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.90%).

MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MKS Instruments Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.2 with sales reaching $652.22M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 148.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 21.80% in year-over-year returns.

MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) Top Institutional Holders

495 institutions hold shares in MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI), with 244.08k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.44% while institutional investors hold 98.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.10M, and float is at 54.49M with Short Float at 1.66%. Institutions hold 98.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.16 million shares valued at $775.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.34% of the MKSI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.09 million shares valued at $765.59 million to account for 9.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Group, LLP which holds 5.06 million shares representing 9.16% and valued at over $760.79 million, while Capital International Investors holds 6.89% of the shares totaling 3.8 million with a market value of $572.28 million.

MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mora Elizabeth, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Mora Elizabeth sold 450 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $168.00 per share for a total of $75600.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14601.0 shares.

MKS Instruments Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Mora Elizabeth (Director) sold a total of 450 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $139.54 per share for $62793.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15051.0 shares of the MKSI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 01, Mora Elizabeth (Director) disposed off 450 shares at an average price of $120.28 for $54126.0. The insider now directly holds 15,501 shares of MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI).

MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Brooks Automation Inc. (BRKS) that is trading 202.66% up over the past 12 months. Cognex Corporation (CGNX) is 92.51% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -24.18% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.91 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.68.