New Big Money Means Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) Investors Could Reap Benefit

389 institutions hold shares in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC), with 1.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.25% while institutional investors hold 105.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 87.88M, and float is at 87.25M with Short Float at 5.15%. Institutions hold 103.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 10.33 million shares valued at $519.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.56% of the ACHC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP with 9.38 million shares valued at $471.26 million to account for 10.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 7.92 million shares representing 8.86% and valued at over $398.14 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 8.47% of the shares totaling 7.57 million with a market value of $380.55 million.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) is 18.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.08 and a high of $61.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACHC stock was last observed hovering at around $58.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.78% off its average median price target of $64.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.19% off the consensus price target high of $68.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -12.66% lower than the price target low of $53.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.71, the stock is 3.10% and 7.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.42 million and changing 1.32% at the moment leaves the stock 46.54% off its SMA200. ACHC registered 172.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 91.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $56.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $46.64.

The stock witnessed a 4.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.70%, and is 5.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.12% over the week and 3.49% over the month.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) has around 28600 employees, a market worth around $5.27B and $2.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.41 and Fwd P/E is 21.96. Profit margin for the company is -32.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 183.25% and -2.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.45 with sales reaching $546.11M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 169.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -30.20% in year-over-year returns.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GRIECO WILLIAM, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GRIECO WILLIAM sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $60.65 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73958.0 shares.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that WAUD REEVE B (Director) sold a total of 109,443 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $59.12 per share for $6.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.56 million shares of the ACHC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, GRIECO WILLIAM (Director) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $59.02 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 75,958 shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC).

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Capital Senior Living Corporation (CSU) that is trading 303.95% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.28% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.5 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.83.