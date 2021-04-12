New Big Money Means Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) Investors Could Reap Benefit

70 institutions hold shares in Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV), with 220.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 69.15% while institutional investors hold 86.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 318.43M, and float is at 98.26M with Short Float at 3.92%. Institutions hold 26.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. with over 15.45 million shares valued at $203.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.85% of the ADV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC with 12.5 million shares valued at $164.63 million to account for 3.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. which holds 9.76 million shares representing 3.06% and valued at over $128.53 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.53% of the shares totaling 8.05 million with a market value of $105.98 million.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV) is -2.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.89 and a high of $13.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ADV stock was last observed hovering at around $12.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.1% off the consensus price target high of $14.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 0.85% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.89, the stock is 13.43% and 24.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.42 million and changing 0.39% at the moment leaves the stock 20.20% off its SMA200. ADV registered 18.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 28.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.66.

The stock witnessed a 34.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.38%, and is 7.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.62% over the week and 4.79% over the month.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) has around 18000 employees, a market worth around $4.09B and $3.16B in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.22. Profit margin for the company is -5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.37% and -7.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Advantage Solutions Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -390.90% this year.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kaye Dean, the company’s CFO – North America. SEC filings show that Kaye Dean bought 2,582 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 23 at a price of $11.56 per share for a total of $29848.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24457.0 shares.

Advantage Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 23 that Stevens Brian (CFO & COO) bought a total of 4,310 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 23 and was made at $11.61 per share for $50039.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4310.0 shares of the ADV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 23, Griffin Jill L (President & CCO) acquired 4,290 shares at an average price of $11.63 for $49893.0. The insider now directly holds 129,290 shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV).