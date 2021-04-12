New Big Money Means Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) Investors Could Reap Benefit

1,164 institutions hold shares in Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP), with 249.85k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.21% while institutional investors hold 85.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 120.80M, and float is at 115.60M with Short Float at 2.13%. Institutions hold 85.12% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 13.72 million shares valued at $2.67 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.77% of the AMP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 8.74 million shares valued at $1.7 billion to account for 7.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 5.3 million shares representing 4.54% and valued at over $1.03 billion, while Aristotle Capital Management, LLC holds 4.28% of the shares totaling 4.99 million with a market value of $968.85 million.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE: AMP) is 23.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $100.11 and a high of $240.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMP stock was last observed hovering at around $237.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.73% off its average median price target of $260.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.0% off the consensus price target high of $280.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -9.45% lower than the price target low of $220.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $240.79, the stock is 4.80% and 8.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing 1.57% at the moment leaves the stock 31.67% off its SMA200. AMP registered 115.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 46.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $228.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $197.20.

The stock witnessed a 6.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.32%, and is 2.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.61% over the week and 2.50% over the month.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) has around 12300 employees, a market worth around $27.64B and $11.96B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.29 and Fwd P/E is 11.07. Profit margin for the company is 12.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 140.53% and 0.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $4.68 with sales reaching $3.24B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.70% in year-over-year returns.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) Insider Activity

A total of 110 insider transactions have happened at Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 79 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by THISSEN KAREN WILSON, the company’s Executive VP and GC. SEC filings show that THISSEN KAREN WILSON sold 2,055 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $219.20 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13217.0 shares.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 11 that Sweeney Joseph Edward (Pres-AWM Products & Services) sold a total of 9,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 11 and was made at $215.22 per share for $2.04 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16727.0 shares of the AMP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10, CRACCHIOLO JAMES M (Chairman and CEO) disposed off 52,197 shares at an average price of $215.26 for $11.24 million. The insider now directly holds 171,880 shares of Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP).

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI) that is trading 64.07% up over the past 12 months. Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) is 90.74% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.85% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.96.