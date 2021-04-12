New Big Money Means CDK Global Inc. (CDK) Investors Could Reap Benefit

630 institutions hold shares in CDK Global Inc. (CDK), with 538.16k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.44% while institutional investors hold 88.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 121.90M, and float is at 121.25M with Short Float at 1.76%. Institutions hold 87.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 17.14 million shares valued at $888.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.07% of the CDK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.31 million shares valued at $586.2 million to account for 9.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital International Investors which holds 7.99 million shares representing 6.56% and valued at over $414.13 million, while Clarkston Capital Partners LLC holds 4.52% of the shares totaling 5.51 million with a market value of $285.53 million.

CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ: CDK) is 4.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.42 and a high of $55.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CDK stock was last observed hovering at around $54.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.93% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 1.73% higher than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.05, the stock is 1.11% and 3.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.45 million and changing -0.33% at the moment leaves the stock 13.08% off its SMA200. CDK registered 52.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $52.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $49.58.

The stock witnessed a 5.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.00%, and is -0.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.33% over the week and 2.64% over the month.

CDK Global Inc. (CDK) has around 9000 employees, a market worth around $6.60B and $1.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.90 and Fwd P/E is 18.70. Profit margin for the company is 12.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.71% and -2.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.60%).

CDK Global Inc. (CDK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CDK Global Inc. (CDK) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CDK Global Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.68 with sales reaching $428.68M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -17.00% in year-over-year returns.

CDK Global Inc. (CDK) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at CDK Global Inc. (CDK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Williams Jennifer A., the company’s VP, Corporate Controller & CAO. SEC filings show that Williams Jennifer A. sold 266 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $50.81 per share for a total of $13515.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7422.0 shares.

CDK Global Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that Williams Jennifer A. (VP, Corporate Controller & CAO) sold a total of 1,278 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $50.00 per share for $63900.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7901.0 shares of the CDK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 14, Williams Jennifer A. (VP, Corporate Controller & CAO) disposed off 1,260 shares at an average price of $43.97 for $55402.0. The insider now directly holds 5,416 shares of CDK Global Inc. (CDK).

CDK Global Inc. (CDK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TransUnion (TRU) that is trading 37.91% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.58% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.98.