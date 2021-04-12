New Big Money Means Denny’s Corporation (DENN) Investors Could Reap Benefit

214 institutions hold shares in Denny’s Corporation (DENN), with 2.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.16% while institutional investors hold 87.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 65.20M, and float is at 61.70M with Short Float at 4.24%. Institutions hold 84.40% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wells Fargo & Company with over 7.02 million shares valued at $103.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.95% of the DENN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.01 million shares valued at $73.51 million to account for 7.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Franklin Resources, Inc. which holds 4.91 million shares representing 7.65% and valued at over $72.04 million, while Wellington Management Group, LLP holds 6.58% of the shares totaling 4.22 million with a market value of $61.94 million.

Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN) is 23.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.86 and a high of $20.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DENN stock was last observed hovering at around $18.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.75% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -12.87% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.06, the stock is -2.58% and 2.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.45 million and changing -0.50% at the moment leaves the stock 40.93% off its SMA200. DENN registered 100.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 73.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.19.

The stock witnessed a 0.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.70%, and is -1.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.70% over the week and 3.93% over the month.

Denny’s Corporation (DENN) has around 3100 employees, a market worth around $1.16B and $288.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 25.99. Profit margin for the company is -1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 129.77% and -9.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.10%).

Denny’s Corporation (DENN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Denny’s Corporation (DENN) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Denny’s Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $78.19M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -104.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -19.10% in year-over-year returns.

Denny’s Corporation (DENN) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Denny’s Corporation (DENN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gilmore Jay C, the company’s Sr. VP, CAO & Corp. Controller. SEC filings show that Gilmore Jay C sold 3,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $19.81 per share for a total of $65358.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77812.0 shares.

Denny’s Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Gilmore Jay C (Sr. VP, CAO & Corp. Controller) sold a total of 6,560 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $19.65 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 81112.0 shares of the DENN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Dillon John William (EVP and Chief Brand Officer) disposed off 20,914 shares at an average price of $17.82 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 70,639 shares of Denny’s Corporation (DENN).

Denny’s Corporation (DENN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Brinker International Inc. (EAT) that is trading 364.85% up over the past 12 months. BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) is 252.42% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 33.5% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.62 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.07.