New Big Money Means J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) Investors Could Reap Benefit

725 institutions hold shares in J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT), with 21.63M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.46% while institutional investors hold 94.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 105.66M, and float is at 83.87M with Short Float at 2.03%. Institutions hold 75.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.86 million shares valued at $1.35 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.33% of the JBHT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 9.5 million shares valued at $1.3 billion to account for 8.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 6.29 million shares representing 5.95% and valued at over $859.23 million, while Wellington Management Group, LLP holds 4.14% of the shares totaling 4.38 million with a market value of $598.57 million.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) is 24.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $94.38 and a high of $173.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JBHT stock was last observed hovering at around $167.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.9% off its average median price target of $162.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.78% off the consensus price target high of $190.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -22.83% lower than the price target low of $138.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $169.51, the stock is 3.36% and 10.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.44 million and changing 1.13% at the moment leaves the stock 22.20% off its SMA200. JBHT registered 71.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $159.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $142.10.

The stock witnessed a 7.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.17%, and is -0.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.37% over the week and 2.39% over the month.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) has around 30309 employees, a market worth around $17.72B and $9.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.67 and Fwd P/E is 23.41. Profit margin for the company is 5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 79.60% and -2.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.20%).

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.21 with sales reaching $2.49B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.10% in year-over-year returns.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GARRISON EARL WAYNE, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GARRISON EARL WAYNE sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $159.91 per share for a total of $8.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.25 million shares.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that THOMPSON JAMES K (Chairman of the Board) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $150.87 per share for $0.75 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35038.0 shares of the JBHT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, McGee Eric (EVP Highway Services) disposed off 1,500 shares at an average price of $146.79 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 952 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT).

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kansas City Southern (KSU) that is trading 87.62% up over the past 12 months. Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) is 27.89% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.68% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.7 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.64.