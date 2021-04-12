New Big Money Means New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) Investors Could Reap Benefit

9 institutions hold shares in New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR), with 1.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 28.18% while institutional investors hold 3.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.13M, and float is at 2.53M with Short Float at 1.42%. Institutions hold 2.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 71390.0 shares valued at $0.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.39% of the GBR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 29463.0 shares valued at $57102.0 to account for 0.57% of the shares outstanding.

New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX: GBR) is 167.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.72 and a high of $30.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GBR stock was last observed hovering at around $5.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05%.

Currently trading at $5.18, the stock is 0.91% and -17.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.44 million and changing -0.96% at the moment leaves the stock 88.08% off its SMA200. GBR registered 423.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 227.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.45.

The stock witnessed a -21.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 152.68%, and is -1.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.41% over the week and 17.53% over the month.

New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) has around 24 employees, a market worth around $26.78M and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 619.44% and -83.28% from its 52-week high.

New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) Analyst Forecasts

New Concept Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 46 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by REALTY ADVISORS INC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that REALTY ADVISORS INC sold 34,066 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 23 at a price of $4.98 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.45 million shares.

New Concept Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 22 that REALTY ADVISORS INC (10% Owner) sold a total of 48,295 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 22 and was made at $5.34 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.48 million shares of the GBR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 19, REALTY ADVISORS INC (10% Owner) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $5.59 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 1,528,615 shares of New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR).

New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CKX Lands Inc. (CKX) that is 29.05% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 84.18% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 35900.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.02.