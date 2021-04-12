New Big Money Means Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) Investors Could Reap Benefit

251 institutions hold shares in Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI), with 6.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.29% while institutional investors hold 68.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 126.71M, and float is at 121.00M with Short Float at 2.45%. Institutions hold 64.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 18.85 million shares valued at $240.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.85% of the NWBI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.98 million shares valued at $165.39 million to account for 10.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 8.13 million shares representing 6.40% and valued at over $103.53 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.82% of the shares totaling 4.85 million with a market value of $61.84 million.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: NWBI) is 14.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.52 and a high of $15.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NWBI stock was last observed hovering at around $14.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.06% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -11.92% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.55, the stock is -1.21% and 2.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing 0.97% at the moment leaves the stock 23.74% off its SMA200. NWBI registered 29.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.65.

The stock witnessed a -4.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.15%, and is 0.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.86% over the week and 2.24% over the month.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) has around 2318 employees, a market worth around $1.83B and $434.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.25 and Fwd P/E is 13.79. Profit margin for the company is 17.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.77% and -6.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.90%).

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.28 with sales reaching $102.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.60% in year-over-year returns.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Walker Shawn O, the company’s EVP Chief Marketing Officer. SEC filings show that Walker Shawn O sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $15.28 per share for a total of $15280.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45333.0 shares.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that McTavish Julia W (EVP, Human Resources) sold a total of 47,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $14.55 per share for $0.68 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 81683.0 shares of the NWBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 24, Walker Shawn O (EVP Chief Marketing Officer) disposed off 1,376 shares at an average price of $14.56 for $20041.0. The insider now directly holds 45,333 shares of Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI).

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include WVS Financial Corp. (WVFC) that is trading 3.54% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -26.5% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.96 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.24.