New Big Money Means Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) Investors Could Reap Benefit

395 institutions hold shares in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS), with 877.06k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.72% while institutional investors hold 81.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.96M, and float is at 49.97M with Short Float at 4.74%. Institutions hold 79.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.27 million shares valued at $287.96 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.37% of the NUS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.83 million shares valued at $263.77 million to account for 9.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Group, LLP which holds 3.17 million shares representing 6.24% and valued at over $173.41 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 5.36% of the shares totaling 2.72 million with a market value of $148.79 million.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS) is -5.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.85 and a high of $63.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NUS stock was last observed hovering at around $51.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $61.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.27% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 2.3% higher than the price target low of $53.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.78, the stock is -1.83% and -3.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.45 million and changing -0.31% at the moment leaves the stock 1.39% off its SMA200. NUS registered 129.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $52.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $53.35.

The stock witnessed a 1.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.40%, and is -1.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.37% over the week and 3.05% over the month.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) has around 5000 employees, a market worth around $2.64B and $2.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.21 and Fwd P/E is 12.06. Profit margin for the company is 7.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 136.96% and -18.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.60%).

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.72 with sales reaching $634.93M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 22.60% in year-over-year returns.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) Insider Activity

A total of 69 insider transactions have happened at Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DORNY D MATTHEW, the company’s General Counsel. SEC filings show that DORNY D MATTHEW sold 6,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 01 at a price of $53.16 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49159.0 shares.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that NAPIERSKI RYAN S (President) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $52.48 per share for $0.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 81861.0 shares of the NUS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, CHANG JOSEPH Y (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 626 shares at an average price of $51.55 for $32270.0. The insider now directly holds 17,942 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS).

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) that is trading 82.30% up over the past 12 months. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) is 46.87% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -125.71% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.21.