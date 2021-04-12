New Big Money Means O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) Investors Could Reap Benefit

1,270 institutions hold shares in O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY), with 913.39k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.30% while institutional investors hold 86.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 72.14M, and float is at 68.69M with Short Float at 1.69%. Institutions hold 85.49% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.53 million shares valued at $2.5 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.91% of the ORLY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.3 million shares valued at $2.4 billion to account for 7.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 3.29 million shares representing 4.71% and valued at over $1.49 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.32% of the shares totaling 3.02 million with a market value of $1.37 billion.

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: ORLY) is 14.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $332.16 and a high of $516.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ORLY stock was last observed hovering at around $508.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 8.49% off its average median price target of $550.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.88% off the consensus price target high of $600.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -12.33% lower than the price target low of $460.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $516.71, the stock is 4.14% and 10.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.42 million and changing 1.67% at the moment leaves the stock 12.86% off its SMA200. ORLY registered 51.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $481.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $460.68.

The stock witnessed a 9.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.96%, and is 1.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.57% over the week and 1.70% over the month.

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) has around 62530 employees, a market worth around $35.53B and $11.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.95 and Fwd P/E is 19.62. Profit margin for the company is 15.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.56% and -0.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (44.70%).

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $5.28 with sales reaching $2.81B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.40% in year-over-year returns.

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FLETCHER JEREMY ADAM, the company’s SVP OF FINANCE/CONTROLLER. SEC filings show that FLETCHER JEREMY ADAM sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 26 at a price of $500.26 per share for a total of $2.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1027.0 shares.

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 25 that McFall Thomas (CFO & EVP) sold a total of 11,140 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 25 and was made at $487.49 per share for $5.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5762.0 shares of the ORLY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 24, SHAW JEFF M (COO & CO-PRESIDENT) disposed off 4,905 shares at an average price of $488.05 for $2.39 million. The insider now directly holds 23,398 shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY).

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) that is trading 79.45% up over the past 12 months. Genuine Parts Company (GPC) is 59.58% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.73% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.82.