New Big Money Means Vasta Platform Limited (VSTA) Investors Could Reap Benefit

57 institutions hold shares in Vasta Platform Limited (VSTA), with institutional investors hold 112.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 83.01M, and float is at 18.57M with Short Float at 10.73%. Institutions hold 112.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Compass Group LLC with over 2.04 million shares valued at $29.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.00% of the VSTA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with 1.71 million shares valued at $24.76 million to account for 9.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Neuberger Berman Group, LLC which holds 1.46 million shares representing 7.86% and valued at over $21.17 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 7.83% of the shares totaling 1.46 million with a market value of $21.1 million.

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ: VSTA) is -36.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.18 and a high of $22.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VSTA stock was last observed hovering at around $9.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $105.80 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.42% off the consensus price target high of $120.92 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 90.3% higher than the price target low of $94.51 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.17, the stock is -15.07% and -28.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing -1.08% at the moment leaves the stock -35.35% off its SMA200. VSTA registered a loss of -38.00% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.46.

The stock witnessed a -22.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.11%, and is -7.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.19% over the week and 5.90% over the month.

Vasta Platform Limited (VSTA) has around 1956 employees, a market worth around $775.42M and $172.48M in sales. Fwd P/E is 2.59. Distance from 52-week low is -0.11% and -58.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.30%).

Vasta Platform Limited (VSTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vasta Platform Limited (VSTA) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vasta Platform Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $26.69M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.10% this year.