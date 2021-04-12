Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

847 institutions hold shares in Packaging Corporation of America (PKG), with 1.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.49% while institutional investors hold 93.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 94.40M, and float is at 93.29M with Short Float at 1.70%. Institutions hold 92.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 11.43 million shares valued at $1.58 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.03% of the PKG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.52 million shares valued at $1.45 billion to account for 11.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 7.94 million shares representing 8.35% and valued at over $1.09 billion, while Capital World Investors holds 6.56% of the shares totaling 6.23 million with a market value of $859.04 million.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) is -0.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $83.14 and a high of $148.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PKG stock was last observed hovering at around $136.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.6% off its average median price target of $137.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.59% off the consensus price target high of $146.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -23.07% lower than the price target low of $112.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $137.84, the stock is 2.24% and 2.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing 1.17% at the moment leaves the stock 13.96% off its SMA200. PKG registered 56.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $135.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $130.45.

The stock witnessed a -2.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.91%, and is 1.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.72% over the week and 2.10% over the month.

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) has around 15200 employees, a market worth around $12.94B and $6.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.44 and Fwd P/E is 18.48. Profit margin for the company is 6.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.79% and -6.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.60%).

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Packaging Corporation of America is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.46 with sales reaching $1.71B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.30% in year-over-year returns.

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pflederer Kent A., the company’s SVP. SEC filings show that Pflederer Kent A. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $135.49 per share for a total of $0.68 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47981.0 shares.

Packaging Corporation of America disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 24 that Schneider Robert Andrew (SVP & CIO) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 24 and was made at $134.22 per share for $2.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32024.0 shares of the PKG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, Hassfurther Thomas A (Exec. VP) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $135.00 for $0.68 million. The insider now directly holds 144,294 shares of Packaging Corporation of America (PKG).

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include International Paper Company (IP) that is trading 65.88% up over the past 12 months. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) is 40.26% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -28.46% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.58 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.57.