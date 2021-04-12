Positives for Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) as stock gains in recent trading

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS) is 26.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.59 and a high of $16.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VLRS stock was last observed hovering at around $15.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $330.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.15% off the consensus price target high of $408.76 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 92.85% higher than the price target low of $220.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $15.72, the stock is 5.94% and 9.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.47 million and changing 0.96% at the moment leaves the stock 58.36% off its SMA200. VLRS registered 294.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 102.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.61.

The stock witnessed a -4.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.32%, and is 7.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.32% over the week and 4.55% over the month.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) has around 4813 employees, a market worth around $1.67B and $1.10B in sales. Fwd P/E is 20.66. Profit margin for the company is 12.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 337.88% and -6.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.49 with sales reaching $296.54M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 379.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 35.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -96.20% in year-over-year returns.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) Top Institutional Holders

80 institutions hold shares in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS), with 10.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.83% while institutional investors hold 58.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 101.19M, and float is at 97.93M with Short Float at 0.85%. Institutions hold 53.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Indigo Partners LLC with over 16.94 million shares valued at $210.37 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.71% of the VLRS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Teewinot Capital Advisers, L.L.C. with 6.13 million shares valued at $76.12 million to account for 5.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. which holds 4.74 million shares representing 4.40% and valued at over $58.84 million, while Harris Associates L.P. holds 3.89% of the shares totaling 4.19 million with a market value of $52.05 million.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading 112.10% up over the past 12 months. Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) is 92.01% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -103.99% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.83 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.03.