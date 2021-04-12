Positives for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) as stock gains in recent trading

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is 28.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.31 and a high of $17.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DBD stock was last observed hovering at around $13.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.53% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.35% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 23.78% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.72, the stock is -5.47% and -5.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.47 million and changing 4.02% at the moment leaves the stock 37.43% off its SMA200. DBD registered 210.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 62.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.33.

The stock witnessed a -15.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.99%, and is -3.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.14% over the week and 5.15% over the month.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) has around 22000 employees, a market worth around $1.03B and $3.90B in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.59. Profit margin for the company is -6.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 315.13% and -20.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.2 with sales reaching $941.22M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.40% in year-over-year returns.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) Top Institutional Holders

265 institutions hold shares in Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD), with 5.99M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.66% while institutional investors hold 88.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 77.90M, and float is at 71.19M with Short Float at 7.44%. Institutions hold 81.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 11.42 million shares valued at $121.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.61% of the DBD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.04 million shares valued at $75.06 million to account for 9.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Gamco Investors Inc which holds 4.16 million shares representing 5.32% and valued at over $44.32 million, while Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. holds 3.46% of the shares totaling 2.7 million with a market value of $28.8 million.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schmid Gerrard, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Schmid Gerrard sold 63,048 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $16.49 per share for a total of $1.04 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.56 million shares.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Schmid Gerrard (President and CEO) sold a total of 39,449 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $17.15 per share for $0.68 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.63 million shares of the DBD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, States Lauren (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $15.35 for $15350.0. The insider now directly holds 18,740 shares of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD).

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) that is trading 279.09% up over the past 12 months. NCR Corporation (NCR) is 108.63% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.03% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.64.