Positives for Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) as stock gains in recent trading

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN) is 15.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $76.02 and a high of $137.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GRMN stock was last observed hovering at around $135.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.02% off its average median price target of $134.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.19% off the consensus price target high of $155.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -6.71% lower than the price target low of $129.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $137.65, the stock is 6.13% and 8.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.46 million and changing 1.49% at the moment leaves the stock 23.29% off its SMA200. GRMN registered 77.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $128.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $117.38.

The stock witnessed a 8.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.24%, and is 3.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.69% over the week and 1.72% over the month.

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) has around 16000 employees, a market worth around $25.98B and $4.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.63 and Fwd P/E is 23.95. Profit margin for the company is 23.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 81.07% and 0.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.10%).

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Garmin Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.86 with sales reaching $924.75M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.00% in year-over-year returns.

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Top Institutional Holders

942 institutions hold shares in Garmin Ltd. (GRMN), with 41.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.48% while institutional investors hold 67.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 191.28M, and float is at 149.86M with Short Float at 1.50%. Institutions hold 53.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 16.27 million shares valued at $1.95 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.21% of the GRMN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 13.21 million shares valued at $1.58 billion to account for 6.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 6.24 million shares representing 3.15% and valued at over $746.49 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 1.45% of the shares totaling 2.87 million with a market value of $343.72 million.

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Boessen Douglas G., the company’s CFO and Treasurer. SEC filings show that Boessen Douglas G. sold 4,585 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $128.08 per share for a total of $0.59 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33468.0 shares.

Garmin Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Boessen Douglas G. (CFO and Treasurer) sold a total of 7,254 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $127.72 per share for $0.93 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38053.0 shares of the GRMN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Munn Matthew (VP, Man. Director – Auto OEM) disposed off 3,449 shares at an average price of $128.06 for $0.44 million. The insider now directly holds 9,502 shares of Garmin Ltd. (GRMN).

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) that is 29.30% higher over the past 12 months. Honeywell International Inc. (HON) is 63.00% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -17.8% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.64.