Positives for IAA Inc. (IAA) as stock gains in recent trading

IAA Inc. (NYSE: IAA) is -10.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.10 and a high of $66.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IAA stock was last observed hovering at around $56.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.41% off its average median price target of $69.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.67% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 10.77% higher than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.00, the stock is 3.72% and -0.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.48 million and changing 2.49% at the moment leaves the stock 6.01% off its SMA200. IAA registered 101.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $56.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $59.16.

The stock witnessed a 1.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.15%, and is 3.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.89% over the week and 3.01% over the month.

IAA Inc. (IAA) has around 3640 employees, a market worth around $7.61B and $1.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.19 and Fwd P/E is 26.09. Profit margin for the company is 14.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 99.31% and -13.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.50%).

IAA Inc. (IAA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IAA Inc. (IAA) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IAA Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.47 with sales reaching $394.11M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.50% in year-over-year returns.

IAA Inc. (IAA) Top Institutional Holders

488 institutions hold shares in IAA Inc. (IAA), with 220.67k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.16% while institutional investors hold 105.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 134.40M, and float is at 134.24M with Short Float at 3.79%. Institutions hold 105.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.03 million shares valued at $781.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.94% of the IAA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 11.45 million shares valued at $744.34 million to account for 8.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Third Point, LLC which holds 9.9 million shares representing 7.36% and valued at over $643.3 million, while Atlanta Capital Management Company LLC holds 4.13% of the shares totaling 5.55 million with a market value of $360.73 million.