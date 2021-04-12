Positives for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) as stock gains in recent trading

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE: J) is 24.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $69.17 and a high of $133.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The J stock was last observed hovering at around $132.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.34% off its average median price target of $129.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.93% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -8.96% lower than the price target low of $124.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $135.11, the stock is 6.31% and 14.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.48 million and changing 1.76% at the moment leaves the stock 32.36% off its SMA200. J registered 66.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $123.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $109.19.

The stock witnessed a 8.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.67%, and is 3.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.77% over the week and 2.06% over the month.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) has around 55000 employees, a market worth around $17.27B and $13.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.87 and Fwd P/E is 20.00. Distance from 52-week low is 95.33% and 1.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) is a “Buy”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.37 with sales reaching $3.48B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.60% in year-over-year returns.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) Top Institutional Holders

864 institutions hold shares in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J), with 1.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.92% while institutional investors hold 89.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 129.97M, and float is at 128.94M with Short Float at 1.44%. Institutions hold 88.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 13.51 million shares valued at $1.47 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.39% of the J Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is State Street Corporation with 8.48 million shares valued at $923.87 million to account for 6.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 7.99 million shares representing 6.14% and valued at over $870.97 million, while Primecap Management Company holds 5.42% of the shares totaling 7.05 million with a market value of $767.78 million.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) Insider Activity

A total of 78 insider transactions have happened at Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tyler Michael R, the company’s SVP & GENERAL COUNSEL. SEC filings show that Tyler Michael R sold 4,125 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $122.11 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23879.0 shares.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 12 that DAVIDSON ROBERT C JR (Director) sold a total of 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 12 and was made at $114.71 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34911.0 shares of the J stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 04, HICKTON DAWNE S (Executive Vice President) disposed off 2,347 shares at an average price of $109.00 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 30,771 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J).

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) that is trading 33.47% up over the past 12 months. Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) is 177.28% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -36.76% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.86 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.86.