R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) – The 27.37% Upside Potential Remains

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) is 5.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.34 and a high of $31.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RCM stock was last observed hovering at around $25.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.3% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 25.24% higher than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.42, the stock is 0.87% and -4.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.47 million and changing 1.15% at the moment leaves the stock 26.84% off its SMA200. RCM registered 160.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 46.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.91.

The stock witnessed a -4.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.03%, and is 1.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.96% over the week and 3.88% over the month.

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) has around 19000 employees, a market worth around $6.57B and $1.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 97.39 and Fwd P/E is 45.39. Profit margin for the company is 3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 204.80% and -18.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.90%).

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

R1 RCM Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $339.19M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 448.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.80% in year-over-year returns.

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) Top Institutional Holders

314 institutions hold shares in R1 RCM Inc. (RCM), with 8.6M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.29% while institutional investors hold 94.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 117.42M, and float is at 112.35M with Short Float at 2.69%. Institutions hold 91.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 18.05 million shares valued at $433.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.37% of the RCM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.13 million shares valued at $171.33 million to account for 6.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 5.44 million shares representing 4.94% and valued at over $130.67 million, while Wellington Management Group, LLP holds 4.09% of the shares totaling 4.51 million with a market value of $108.37 million.

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LONG GARY STEVEN, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that LONG GARY STEVEN sold 14,669 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 08 at a price of $25.11 per share for a total of $0.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

R1 RCM Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 06 that LONG GARY STEVEN (Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 116,408 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 06 and was made at $25.22 per share for $2.94 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the RCM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 05, LONG GARY STEVEN (Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 5,837 shares at an average price of $25.13 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 177,459 shares of R1 RCM Inc. (RCM).

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Gartner Inc. (IT) that is 79.28% higher over the past 12 months. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) is 131.24% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.98% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.02 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.37.