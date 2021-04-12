Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

483 institutions hold shares in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA), with 254.99k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.23% while institutional investors hold 86.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 109.56M, and float is at 109.17M with Short Float at 2.10%. Institutions hold 85.86% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Massachusetts Financial Services Co. with over 10.75 million shares valued at $747.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.77% of the RBA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Baillie Gifford and Company with 7.26 million shares valued at $504.9 million to account for 6.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Janus Henderson Group PLC which holds 6.26 million shares representing 5.69% and valued at over $435.24 million, while ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC holds 3.96% of the shares totaling 4.36 million with a market value of $303.0 million.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) is -10.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.72 and a high of $78.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RBA stock was last observed hovering at around $61.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.87% off its average median price target of $58.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.96% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -20.06% lower than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $62.43, the stock is 7.24% and 9.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.45 million and changing 1.41% at the moment leaves the stock 6.37% off its SMA200. RBA registered 64.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $56.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $62.31.

The stock witnessed a 13.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.03%, and is 3.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.97% over the week and 2.46% over the month.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) has around 2600 employees, a market worth around $6.77B and $1.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.70 and Fwd P/E is 30.39. Profit margin for the company is 12.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.51% and -20.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.20%).

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.25 with sales reaching $294.25M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.70% in year-over-year returns.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 46 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JETER JAMES J, the company’s President, Sales U.S.. SEC filings show that JETER JAMES J sold 600 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 19 at a price of $56.43 per share for a total of $33858.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1377.0 shares.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Werner Karl William (President, International) sold a total of 2,277 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $57.50 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the RBA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Werner Karl William (President, International) disposed off 12,613 shares at an average price of $57.50 for $0.73 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA).

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM) that is trading 53.17% up over the past 12 months. eBay Inc. (EBAY) is 89.25% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -83.2% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.42.