Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) is 123.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.03 and a high of $65.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SIG stock was last observed hovering at around $57.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.49% off its average median price target of $59.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 1.48% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -69.67% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $61.08, the stock is 5.32% and 18.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.75 million and changing 6.06% at the moment leaves the stock 111.24% off its SMA200. SIG registered 685.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 202.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $55.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.34.

The stock witnessed a 6.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 73.62%, and is 6.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.19% over the week and 6.49% over the month.

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) has around 21700 employees, a market worth around $3.01B and $5.23B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.13. Profit margin for the company is -0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 768.23% and -7.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.30%).

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Signet Jewelers Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.66 with sales reaching $1.45B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -166.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 68.10% in year-over-year returns.

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) Top Institutional Holders

297 institutions hold shares in Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG), with 1.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.03% while institutional investors hold 108.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 52.30M, and float is at 50.84M with Short Float at 10.82%. Institutions hold 105.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Select Equity Group, Inc. with over 8.55 million shares valued at $233.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.33% of the SIG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 8.07 million shares valued at $220.02 million to account for 15.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 5.39 million shares representing 10.30% and valued at over $146.96 million, while Contrarius Investment Management Limited holds 5.05% of the shares totaling 2.65 million with a market value of $72.15 million.

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 34 times.

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Birks Group Inc. (BGI) that is trading 308.77% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 21.2% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.5 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.31.