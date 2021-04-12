Sonoco Products Company (SON) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

545 institutions hold shares in Sonoco Products Company (SON), with 563.63k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.56% while institutional investors hold 76.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 100.95M, and float is at 99.87M with Short Float at 1.94%. Institutions hold 76.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 10.12 million shares valued at $599.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.06% of the SON Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 10.12 million shares valued at $599.81 million to account for 10.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 6.15 million shares representing 6.11% and valued at over $364.4 million, while American Century Companies, Inc. holds 5.00% of the shares totaling 5.03 million with a market value of $297.91 million.

Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON) is 8.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.41 and a high of $65.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SON stock was last observed hovering at around $63.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.06% off the consensus price target high of $69.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -5.13% lower than the price target low of $61.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $64.13, the stock is 1.14% and 4.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing 0.55% at the moment leaves the stock 13.18% off its SMA200. SON registered 30.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $62.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $58.50.

The stock witnessed a 2.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.12%, and is 0.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.48% over the week and 1.95% over the month.

Sonoco Products Company (SON) has around 20000 employees, a market worth around $6.42B and $5.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.27 and Fwd P/E is 17.18. Profit margin for the company is 4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.21% and -1.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

Sonoco Products Company (SON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sonoco Products Company (SON) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sonoco Products Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.85 with sales reaching $1.32B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.70% in year-over-year returns.

Sonoco Products Company (SON) Insider Activity

A total of 86 insider transactions have happened at Sonoco Products Company (SON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 43 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Harrell James A. III, the company’s VP Tubes,Cores USA,CND. SEC filings show that Harrell James A. III sold 580 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $62.63 per share for a total of $36325.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22248.0 shares.

Sonoco Products Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that Florence John M (VP, Gnl Council, Secretary) sold a total of 701 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $60.69 per share for $42542.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8895.0 shares of the SON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 14, Fuller Rodger D (Executive Vice President) disposed off 5,638 shares at an average price of $54.95 for $0.31 million. The insider now directly holds 73,674 shares of Sonoco Products Company (SON).

Sonoco Products Company (SON): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hasbro Inc. (HAS) that is trading 28.44% up over the past 12 months. Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) is 75.31% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -19.75% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.94 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.3.