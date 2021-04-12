Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 32.98% Change This Year

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is 32.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.18 and a high of $68.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SF stock was last observed hovering at around $66.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31% off its average median price target of $72.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.17% off the consensus price target high of $82.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 4.14% higher than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $67.10, the stock is 2.81% and 9.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.47 million and changing 0.46% at the moment leaves the stock 47.84% off its SMA200. SF registered 129.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 81.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $64.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $51.34.

The stock witnessed a 2.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.32%, and is 2.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.09% over the week and 2.71% over the month.

Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) has around 8500 employees, a market worth around $7.01B and $3.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.19 and Fwd P/E is 13.05. Profit margin for the company is 12.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 166.52% and -2.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.90%).

Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Stifel Financial Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.39 with sales reaching $1.05B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.50% in year-over-year returns.

Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) Top Institutional Holders

424 institutions hold shares in Stifel Financial Corp. (SF), with 3.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.98% while institutional investors hold 92.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 106.03M, and float is at 99.71M with Short Float at 1.83%. Institutions hold 89.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 11.88 million shares valued at $599.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.64% of the SF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.1 million shares valued at $459.27 million to account for 8.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital Research Global Investors which holds 5.97 million shares representing 5.35% and valued at over $301.46 million, while Macquarie Group Limited holds 4.79% of the shares totaling 5.35 million with a market value of $270.09 million.

Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) Insider Activity

A total of 75 insider transactions have happened at Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 44 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WEISEL THOMAS W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WEISEL THOMAS W sold 5,413 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $68.20 per share for a total of $0.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40427.0 shares.

Stifel Financial Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that WEISEL THOMAS W (Director) sold a total of 8,329 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $67.11 per share for $0.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45840.0 shares of the SF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, Michaud Thomas B. (Senior Vice President) disposed off 43,719 shares at an average price of $66.80 for $2.92 million. The insider now directly holds 120,811 shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (SF).

Stifel Financial Corp. (SF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) that is trading 90.74% up over the past 12 months. Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB) is -37.59% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.82% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.82 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.68.