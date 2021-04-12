Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

200 institutions hold shares in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX), with 2.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.74% while institutional investors hold 105.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 46.09M, and float is at 44.09M with Short Float at 12.04%. Institutions hold 100.75% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Avidity Partners Management, LP with over 3.31 million shares valued at $73.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.86% of the SNDX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP with 2.62 million shares valued at $58.17 million to account for 5.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.32 million shares representing 4.81% and valued at over $51.61 million, while Boxer Capital, LLC holds 4.74% of the shares totaling 2.29 million with a market value of $50.88 million.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) is -0.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.17 and a high of $27.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SNDX stock was last observed hovering at around $22.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.63% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.11% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 11.36% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.16, the stock is -5.06% and -2.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.45 million and changing -2.76% at the moment leaves the stock 13.96% off its SMA200. SNDX registered 142.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.44.

The stock witnessed a -7.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.26%, and is -6.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.27% over the week and 6.43% over the month.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) has around 43 employees, a market worth around $1.10B and $1.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 141.66% and -20.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.20%).

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.64 with sales reaching $300k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -34.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -20.80% in year-over-year returns.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Egros Fabrice, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Egros Fabrice sold 10,241 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $24.31 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16000.0 shares.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 08 that Morrison Briggs (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 35,156 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 08 and was made at $20.55 per share for $0.72 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 48336.0 shares of the SNDX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Metzger Michael A (President and COO) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $20.19 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 17,659 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX).

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is 35.24% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.71% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.95.