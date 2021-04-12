Terex Corporation (TEX) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 23.07% Upside

Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) is 27.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.54 and a high of $50.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TEX stock was last observed hovering at around $44.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.07% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -11.55% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $44.62, the stock is -2.63% and 4.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.76 million and changing 1.13% at the moment leaves the stock 49.23% off its SMA200. TEX registered 197.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 83.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $44.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.97.

The stock witnessed a -3.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.90%, and is -3.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.71% over the week and 4.56% over the month.

Terex Corporation (TEX) has around 8200 employees, a market worth around $3.08B and $3.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 330.52 and Fwd P/E is 13.55. Profit margin for the company is -0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 286.66% and -10.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

Terex Corporation (TEX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Terex Corporation (TEX) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Terex Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.22 with sales reaching $825.48M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -95.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.00% in year-over-year returns.

Terex Corporation (TEX) Top Institutional Holders

343 institutions hold shares in Terex Corporation (TEX), with 2.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.21% while institutional investors hold 90.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 69.30M, and float is at 66.56M with Short Float at 1.91%. Institutions hold 87.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.72 million shares valued at $269.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.07% of the TEX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.28 million shares valued at $219.08 million to account for 9.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Pzena Investment Management, LLC which holds 4.75 million shares representing 6.81% and valued at over $165.57 million, while Nuveen Asset Management holds 6.58% of the shares totaling 4.58 million with a market value of $159.97 million.

Terex Corporation (TEX) Insider Activity

A total of 105 insider transactions have happened at Terex Corporation (TEX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 59 and purchases happening 46 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GEORGE AMY, the company’s Senior V.P. Human Resources. SEC filings show that GEORGE AMY sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $47.00 per share for a total of $0.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98232.0 shares.

Terex Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that GARRISON JOHN L JR (CHAIRMAN AND CEO) sold a total of 33,790 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $45.66 per share for $1.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.7 million shares of the TEX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, GARRISON JOHN L JR (CHAIRMAN AND CEO) disposed off 16,210 shares at an average price of $45.23 for $0.73 million. The insider now directly holds 773,162 shares of Terex Corporation (TEX).

Terex Corporation (TEX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) that is trading 87.89% up over the past 12 months. Manitex International Inc. (MNTX) is 117.63% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.55% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.27 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.8.