These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO)

Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) is 7.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.83 and a high of $40.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SHOO stock was last observed hovering at around $37.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $39.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.34% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -19.16% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.13, the stock is 0.90% and 3.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.48 million and changing 0.66% at the moment leaves the stock 32.57% off its SMA200. SHOO registered 52.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 82.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.12.

The stock witnessed a -2.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.75%, and is 2.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.94% over the week and 3.97% over the month.

Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) has around 2100 employees, a market worth around $3.13B and $1.20B in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.07. Profit margin for the company is -1.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 113.85% and -5.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.10%).

Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Steven Madden Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $334.88M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -117.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 36.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.80% in year-over-year returns.

Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) Top Institutional Holders

304 institutions hold shares in Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO), with 6.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.55% while institutional investors hold 103.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 78.59M, and float is at 76.94M with Short Float at 2.72%. Institutions hold 95.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 12.0 million shares valued at $423.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.51% of the SHOO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.02 million shares valued at $283.36 million to account for 9.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Macquarie Group Limited which holds 5.41 million shares representing 6.54% and valued at over $190.99 million, while Victory Capital Management Inc. holds 6.05% of the shares totaling 5.01 million with a market value of $176.86 million.

Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mazouzi Zine, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Mazouzi Zine sold 1,703 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 19 at a price of $37.91 per share for a total of $64556.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46558.0 shares.

Steven Madden Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 19 that Frieders Karla (Chief Merchandising Officer) sold a total of 5,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 19 and was made at $37.80 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the SHOO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, Rosenfeld Edward R. (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 27,000 shares at an average price of $37.60 for $1.02 million. The insider now directly holds 912,476 shares of Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO).

Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Crocs Inc. (CROX) that is trading 293.86% up over the past 12 months. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) is 136.01% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.37% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.09 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.14.