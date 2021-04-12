Things appear to be looking up for Applied UV Inc. (AUVI)

Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) is 134.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.52 and a high of $35.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AUVI stock was last observed hovering at around $9.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.14% off its average median price target of $17.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.32% off the consensus price target high of $17.75 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 39.32% higher than the price target low of $17.75 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $10.77, the stock is 12.09% and 15.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.46 million and changing 11.84% at the moment leaves the stock 52.76% off its SMA200. AUVI registered a gain of 56.09% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.09.

The stock witnessed a 27.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 125.31%, and is 7.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.14% over the week and 11.20% over the month.

Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) has around 37 employees, a market worth around $89.93M and $5.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -58.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 138.27% and -69.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-33.10%).

Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Applied UV Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $1.24M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -215.70% this year.

Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in Applied UV Inc. (AUVI), with 5.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 56.00% while institutional investors hold 3.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.66M, and float is at 2.71M with Short Float at 15.04%. Institutions hold 1.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Walleye Capital LLC with over 58002.0 shares valued at $0.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.62% of the AUVI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Virtu Financial LLC with 11196.0 shares valued at $51389.0 to account for 0.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) which holds 5115.0 shares representing 0.05% and valued at over $23477.0, while UBS Group AG holds 0.02% of the shares totaling 2167.0 with a market value of $9946.0.