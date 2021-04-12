Things appear to be looking up for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: COLL) is 16.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.66 and a high of $26.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The COLL stock was last observed hovering at around $23.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.1% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -191.62% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $23.33, the stock is -3.73% and -3.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.46 million and changing 1.30% at the moment leaves the stock 14.50% off its SMA200. COLL registered 27.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.58.

The stock witnessed a -3.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.37%, and is -0.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.87% over the week and 4.68% over the month.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) has around 234 employees, a market worth around $810.72M and $310.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.66 and Fwd P/E is 9.98. Profit margin for the company is 8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.98% and -13.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.50%).

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.29 with sales reaching $81.69M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 212.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.80% in year-over-year returns.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) Top Institutional Holders

213 institutions hold shares in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL), with 615.88k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.77% while institutional investors hold 110.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.59M, and float is at 31.88M with Short Float at 13.34%. Institutions hold 108.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Janus Henderson Group PLC with over 5.09 million shares valued at $101.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.64% of the COLL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.84 million shares valued at $56.85 million to account for 8.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Eventide Asset Management LLC which holds 2.43 million shares representing 6.99% and valued at over $48.63 million, while Perceptive Advisors Llc holds 5.92% of the shares totaling 2.06 million with a market value of $41.22 million.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Heffernan Michael Thomas, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Heffernan Michael Thomas sold 50,075 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $25.30 per share for a total of $1.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4047.0 shares.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Ciaffoni Joseph (President and CEO) sold a total of 64,768 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $22.67 per share for $1.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the COLL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Fleming Alison B (Chief Technical Officer) disposed off 6,011 shares at an average price of $23.36 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 148,753 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL).

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) that is trading 193.02% up over the past 12 months. United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) is 110.54% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.16% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.85.