Thoma Bravo Advantage (TBA) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE: TBA) is -12.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.03 and a high of $13.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TBA stock was last observed hovering at around $10.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $10.25, the stock is -2.86% and -9.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.74 million and changing -0.19% at the moment leaves the stock -10.61% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.45.

The stock witnessed a -4.03% in the last 1 month and is -2.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.63% over the week and 3.68% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 2.19% and -22.29% from its 52-week high.

Thoma Bravo Advantage (TBA) Analyst Forecasts

Thoma Bravo Advantage (TBA) Top Institutional Holders

9 institutions hold shares in Thoma Bravo Advantage (TBA), with 30.98M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.32% while institutional investors hold 8.79% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 6.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fd with over 4.56 million shares valued at $54.4 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.45% of the TBA Shares outstanding. As of Jan 30, 2021, the second largest holder is Putnam Fds Tr-Putnam Multi Cap Core Fd with 0.82 million shares valued at $9.81 million to account for 0.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BlackRock Funds-Global Long/Short Credit Fund which holds 0.73 million shares representing 0.72% and valued at over $8.77 million, while TCW New America Premier Equities Fund holds 0.44% of the shares totaling 0.45 million with a market value of $5.33 million.