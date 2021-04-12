Three Notable Stocks Today: CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR)

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) shares are 17.86% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.15% or -$0.09 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +20.06% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 7.37% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is -1.91% and -6.42% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 23, 2021, Jefferies recommended the CTMX stock is a Buy, while earlier, JP Morgan had Initiated the stock as an Overweight on March 29, 2021. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the CTMX stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.72 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $13.19. The forecasts give the CytomX Therapeutics Inc. stock a price target range of $18.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $8.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 57.11% or 9.18%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 36.00% in the current quarter to -$0.35, down from the $0.26 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.54, down -33.80% from -$0.71 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.61 and -$0.07. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.87 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 8 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 2 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 264,790 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 136,000. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 100,000 and 100,000 in purchases and sales respectively.

McCarthy Sean A., a President, and CEO at the company sold 36,000 shares worth $0.54 million at $15.00 per share on May 12. The President and CEO had earlier sold another 100,000 CTMX shares valued at $0.75 million on Mar 31. The shares were sold at $7.49 per share.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) share price remain unchanged and completed the trade at a price of $2.10 that brought its market cap to ‎‎$187,988,651. It fluctuated between $1.81 and $2.10 during the day. The 52-week range for the stock was ‎‎$0.05 – $7.00 that put its current price at a premium of 4,100.00% to the 52-week low price whereas it is ‎trading at a discount of -70.00% to the 52-week high price.

Tony Raynor is full of praise for his company’s versatility and its “depth”. Raynor is right on the mark ‎with his assessment. ‎

He is the CEO of The Sustainability Green Team, a Delaware company, which, through its subsidiary ‎firms, provides environmentally friendly tree services, including debris hauling, removal, forestry ‎equipment rentals, as well as manufacturing, packaging, and selling next-generation mulch products.‎

The core objective of SGTM is to provide a treatment and handling solution for tree debris that is ‎traditionally discarded in local landfills, which puts an environmental burden and pressure on disposal ‎sites around the nation.‎

Due to how complex all the components of SGTM are, it’s hard to imagine that there are other ‎companies in the same field that are as comprehensive.‎

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR), on the other hand, is trading around $21.90 with a market cap of $948.71M, and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $25.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 12.4% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.22 per share in earnings this year on a short-term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

REKR’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $5.93 million. This represented -109.24% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $2.84 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined $0.00 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.04 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Mar 2021, the total assets figure advanced to $40.4 million from $43.02 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$15.06 million, significantly higher than the -$21.33 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$16.1 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 20 times at Rekor Systems Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 187,145 shares. Insider sales totaled 91,044 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 6 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 10.41M shares after the latest sales, with 5.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 5.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.40% with a share float percentage of 31.64M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rekor Systems Inc. having a total of 54 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.31 million shares worth more than $10.58 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is No Street GP LP, with the investment firm holding over 1.0 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.07 million and represent 2.45% of shares outstanding.