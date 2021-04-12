Tivity Health Inc. (TVTY) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

241 institutions hold shares in Tivity Health Inc. (TVTY), with 2.66M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.42% while institutional investors hold 113.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.75M, and float is at 41.41M with Short Float at 17.35%. Institutions hold 107.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.24 million shares valued at $122.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.68% of the TVTY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is HG Vora Capital Management, LLC with 4.8 million shares valued at $94.03 million to account for 9.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Hudson Executive Capital, LP which holds 4.8 million shares representing 9.74% and valued at over $93.94 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 9.47% of the shares totaling 4.66 million with a market value of $91.32 million.

Tivity Health Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY) is 20.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.92 and a high of $25.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TVTY stock was last observed hovering at around $23.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.38% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -17.8% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.56, the stock is 1.07% and 0.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.44 million and changing -0.51% at the moment leaves the stock 32.08% off its SMA200. TVTY registered 276.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 51.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.63.

The stock witnessed a -1.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.49%, and is 1.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.52% over the week and 4.54% over the month.

Tivity Health Inc. (TVTY) has around 350 employees, a market worth around $1.17B and $437.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.19 and Fwd P/E is 14.13. Profit margin for the company is -51.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 297.97% and -7.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.30%).

Tivity Health Inc. (TVTY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tivity Health Inc. (TVTY) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tivity Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.31 with sales reaching $102.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -69.70% in year-over-year returns.

Tivity Health Inc. (TVTY) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Tivity Health Inc. (TVTY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 8 times.

Tivity Health Inc. (TVTY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Premier Inc. (PINC) that is trading -1.78% down over the past 12 months. CorVel Corporation (CRVL) is 79.61% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.97% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 7.18 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 13.63.