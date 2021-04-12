Triton International Limited (TRTN) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

364 institutions hold shares in Triton International Limited (TRTN), with 1.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.09% while institutional investors hold 74.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 67.12M, and float is at 66.01M with Short Float at 1.32%. Institutions hold 73.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 6.66 million shares valued at $323.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.89% of the TRTN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.66 million shares valued at $323.21 million to account for 9.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 5.04 million shares representing 7.48% and valued at over $244.5 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.27% of the shares totaling 4.9 million with a market value of $237.65 million.

Triton International Limited (NYSE: TRTN) is 13.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.37 and a high of $61.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TRTN stock was last observed hovering at around $54.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $68.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.69% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 12.98% higher than the price target low of $63.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.82, the stock is -3.30% and -0.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing -0.31% at the moment leaves the stock 27.27% off its SMA200. TRTN registered 91.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $57.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.81.

The stock witnessed a -9.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.05%, and is -1.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.78% over the week and 3.31% over the month.

Triton International Limited (TRTN) has around 242 employees, a market worth around $3.70B and $1.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.12 and Fwd P/E is 7.15. Profit margin for the company is 20.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 116.08% and -11.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.90%).

Triton International Limited (TRTN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Triton International Limited (TRTN) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Triton International Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.74 with sales reaching $350.84M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.10% in year-over-year returns.

Triton International Limited (TRTN) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Triton International Limited (TRTN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Vernon Simon R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Vernon Simon R sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 05 at a price of $55.97 per share for a total of $1.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Triton International Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 06 that VALENTINE KEVIN (SVP, Triton Container Sales) sold a total of 24,886 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 06 and was made at $50.00 per share for $1.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26221.0 shares of the TRTN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 10, GERMAIN CLAUDE (Director) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $48.05 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 43,787 shares of Triton International Limited (TRTN).

Triton International Limited (TRTN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) that is trading 744.42% up over the past 12 months. Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) is 221.94% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 25.09% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.87 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.27.