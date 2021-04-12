Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR) – The 0.3% Upside Potential Remains

Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE: VAR) is 1.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $103.67 and a high of $177.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VAR stock was last observed hovering at around $177.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $177.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.44% off the consensus price target high of $178.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 0.16% higher than the price target low of $177.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $177.21, the stock is 0.36% and 0.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.46 million and changing -0.01% at the moment leaves the stock 5.83% off its SMA200. VAR registered 53.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $176.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $174.65.

The stock witnessed a 0.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.81%, and is 0.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.11% over the week and 0.19% over the month.

Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR) has around 10613 employees, a market worth around $16.27B and $3.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 57.46 and Fwd P/E is 29.68. Profit margin for the company is 8.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.94% and -0.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.80%).

Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Varian Medical Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.18 with sales reaching $864.18M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.80% in year-over-year returns.

Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR) Top Institutional Holders

897 institutions hold shares in Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR), with 262.66k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.29% while institutional investors hold 87.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 91.84M, and float is at 91.56M with Short Float at 3.22%. Institutions hold 86.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.77 million shares valued at $1.71 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.63% of the VAR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 7.41 million shares valued at $1.3 billion to account for 8.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 3.89 million shares representing 4.23% and valued at over $680.04 million, while Bank Of Nova Scotia / holds 1.93% of the shares totaling 1.78 million with a market value of $310.96 million.

Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR) Insider Activity

A total of 85 insider transactions have happened at Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 49 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bruff Jesse Michael, the company’s SVP Finance, CFO. SEC filings show that Bruff Jesse Michael sold 6,499 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $175.81 per share for a total of $1.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 823.0 shares.

Varian Medical Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 10 that MOMSEN MAGNUS (SVP, CAO, Corporate Controller) sold a total of 4,473 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 10 and was made at $174.95 per share for $0.78 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 76.0 shares of the VAR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, WILSON DOW R (President and CEO) disposed off 159,198 shares at an average price of $174.40 for $27.76 million. The insider now directly holds 121,445 shares of Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR).

Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) that is trading 54.65% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.2% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.95 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.77.