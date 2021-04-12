Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: WLK) is 9.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.09 and a high of $97.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WLK stock was last observed hovering at around $88.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.95% off its average median price target of $95.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.54% off the consensus price target high of $114.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -22.53% lower than the price target low of $73.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $89.45, the stock is -1.13% and 2.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.76 million and changing 1.07% at the moment leaves the stock 22.29% off its SMA200. WLK registered 113.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $89.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $80.35.

The stock witnessed a -4.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.83%, and is -2.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.45% over the week and 3.51% over the month.

Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) has around 9220 employees, a market worth around $11.34B and $7.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.86 and Fwd P/E is 16.10. Profit margin for the company is 4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 147.85% and -8.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Westlake Chemical Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.38 with sales reaching $2.06B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.70% in year-over-year returns.

Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) Top Institutional Holders

336 institutions hold shares in Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK), with 94.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 74.15% while institutional investors hold 103.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 127.78M, and float is at 33.41M with Short Float at 4.84%. Institutions hold 26.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital World Investors with over 5.52 million shares valued at $450.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.31% of the WLK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.8 million shares valued at $310.41 million to account for 2.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 3.63 million shares representing 2.83% and valued at over $296.06 million, while Victory Capital Management Inc. holds 2.39% of the shares totaling 3.07 million with a market value of $250.22 million.

Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bender Mark Steven, the company’s EVP and CFO. SEC filings show that Bender Mark Steven sold 15,740 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $94.70 per share for a total of $1.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31380.0 shares.

Westlake Chemical Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Bender Mark Steven (EVP and CFO) sold a total of 25,811 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $92.27 per share for $2.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31380.0 shares of the WLK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, Buesinger Robert F. (EVP, Vinyl Products) disposed off 16,513 shares at an average price of $93.69 for $1.55 million. The insider now directly holds 13,299 shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK).

Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) that is trading 98.50% up over the past 12 months. Albemarle Corporation (ALB) is 138.30% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -152.12% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.62 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.77.