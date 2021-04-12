What should you know before buying stock in 2U Inc. (TWOU)

2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) is -0.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.25 and a high of $59.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TWOU stock was last observed hovering at around $40.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.63% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.28% off the consensus price target high of $74.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 11.67% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.75, the stock is 2.94% and -5.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.74 million and changing -1.56% at the moment leaves the stock 1.63% off its SMA200. TWOU registered 82.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.81.

The stock witnessed a 6.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.36%, and is -1.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.16% over the week and 5.41% over the month.

2U Inc. (TWOU) has around 3772 employees, a market worth around $2.99B and $774.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 1472.22. Profit margin for the company is -28.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 96.29% and -33.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.60%).

2U Inc. (TWOU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 2U Inc. (TWOU) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

2U Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.23 with sales reaching $219.49M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 26.30% in year-over-year returns.

2U Inc. (TWOU) Top Institutional Holders

353 institutions hold shares in 2U Inc. (TWOU), with 2.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.87% while institutional investors hold 112.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 69.47M, and float is at 66.23M with Short Float at 17.26%. Institutions hold 109.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 13.26 million shares valued at $530.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.92% of the TWOU Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. with 6.27 million shares valued at $250.96 million to account for 8.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. which holds 6.27 million shares representing 8.48% and valued at over $250.96 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 8.41% of the shares totaling 6.22 million with a market value of $249.01 million.

2U Inc. (TWOU) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at 2U Inc. (TWOU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kenigsberg James, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Kenigsberg James sold 41,042 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 04 at a price of $47.00 per share for a total of $1.93 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

2U Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 26 that CHERNIS MARK (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 20,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 26 and was made at $43.68 per share for $0.9 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the TWOU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 11, Norden Matthew J. (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 3,750 shares at an average price of $43.33 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 82,893 shares of 2U Inc. (TWOU).

2U Inc. (TWOU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include News Corporation (NWSA) that is 198.10% higher over the past 12 months. Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) is 43.29% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.69% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 11.43 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.35.