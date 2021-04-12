What should you know before buying stock in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI) is 29.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.29 and a high of $15.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARI stock was last observed hovering at around $14.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $12.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.47% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -20.67% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.48, the stock is 0.91% and 8.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.77 million and changing 0.56% at the moment leaves the stock 34.17% off its SMA200. ARI registered 84.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 58.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.54.

The stock witnessed a 1.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.37%, and is 1.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.76% over the week and 2.73% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 10.03. Profit margin for the company is 0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 130.21% and -4.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.34 with sales reaching $66.06M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -99.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.50% in year-over-year returns.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) Top Institutional Holders

320 institutions hold shares in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI), with 906.22k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.65% while institutional investors hold 72.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 139.98M, and float is at 138.94M with Short Float at 2.14%. Institutions hold 71.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 23.66 million shares valued at $264.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.92% of the ARI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.64 million shares valued at $152.37 million to account for 9.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Michigan (State Of) Teachers Retirement System which holds 5.46 million shares representing 3.90% and valued at over $60.99 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.22% of the shares totaling 4.5 million with a market value of $50.25 million.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 6 times.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading 22.70% up over the past 12 months. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is 124.50% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -21.63% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.98 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.31.