What should you know before buying stock in LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA)

LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) is 83.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.47 and a high of $4.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LMFA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $1.23, the stock is -13.20% and -23.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.76 million and changing -4.65% at the moment leaves the stock 11.21% off its SMA200. LMFA registered 140.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 95.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.4494 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1132.

The stock witnessed a -17.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 59.97%, and is -7.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.24% over the week and 9.53% over the month.

LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) has around 10 employees, a market worth around $34.80M and $1.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 161.70% and -74.85% from its 52-week high.

LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 49.10% this year.

LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) Top Institutional Holders

14 institutions hold shares in LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA), with 2.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.97% while institutional investors hold 11.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.47M, and float is at 13.25M with Short Float at 7.10%. Institutions hold 10.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Virtu Financial LLC with over 96783.0 shares valued at $64844.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.36% of the LMFA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 68600.0 shares valued at $45962.0 to account for 0.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Two Sigma Advisers, LP which holds 45500.0 shares representing 0.17% and valued at over $30485.0, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.11% of the shares totaling 30394.0 with a market value of $20363.0.

LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.