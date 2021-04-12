What should you know before buying stock in Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT)

Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PFMT) is 156.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.54 and a high of $3.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PFMT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 24.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.26, the stock is 22.59% and 47.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.76 million and changing 3.67% at the moment leaves the stock 120.01% off its SMA200. PFMT registered 215.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 68.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.6812 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.2249.

The stock witnessed a 45.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 146.89%, and is 0.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.26% over the week and 14.21% over the month.

Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) has around 1269 employees, a market worth around $119.51M and $155.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -9.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 318.52% and -29.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.60%).

Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Performant Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $44.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.70% year-over-year.

Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) Top Institutional Holders

22 institutions hold shares in Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT), with 17.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 31.24% while institutional investors hold 59.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 54.76M, and float is at 34.15M with Short Float at 0.96%. Institutions hold 40.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Prescott Group Capital Management, L.L.C. with over 12.55 million shares valued at $11.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 22.88% of the PFMT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Mill Road Capital Management, LLC with 3.48 million shares valued at $3.07 million to account for 6.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 1.57 million shares representing 2.87% and valued at over $1.38 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.04% of the shares totaling 1.12 million with a market value of $0.99 million.

Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) that is trading 71.27% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -61.76% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.33 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.62.