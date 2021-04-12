Which institution holds the most shares in IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP)

648 institutions hold shares in IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP), with 24.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 46.15% while institutional investors hold 119.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.34M, and float is at 35.62M with Short Float at 3.00%. Institutions hold 64.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.77 million shares valued at $843.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.04% of the IPGP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is AllianceBernstein, L.P. with 3.07 million shares valued at $686.46 million to account for 5.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.9 million shares representing 5.41% and valued at over $648.26 million, while First Eagle Investment Management, LLC holds 3.00% of the shares totaling 1.61 million with a market value of $359.54 million.

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) is 6.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $111.41 and a high of $262.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IPGP stock was last observed hovering at around $231.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.54% off its average median price target of $294.40 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.24% off the consensus price target high of $307.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 0.54% higher than the price target low of $240.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $238.71, the stock is 11.99% and 7.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing 3.26% at the moment leaves the stock 21.45% off its SMA200. IPGP registered 103.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $215.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $212.28.

The stock witnessed a 15.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.50%, and is 9.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.88% over the week and 3.28% over the month.

IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) has around 6060 employees, a market worth around $12.37B and $1.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 80.43 and Fwd P/E is 36.46. Profit margin for the company is 13.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 114.26% and -9.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IPG Photonics Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.06 with sales reaching $324.11M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 30.00% in year-over-year returns.

IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) Insider Activity

A total of 153 insider transactions have happened at IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 121 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Samartsev Igor, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Samartsev Igor sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 01 at a price of $213.04 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2700.0 shares.

IPG Photonics Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Lopresti Angelo P (SVP, Secretary & Gen Counsel) sold a total of 2,669 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $214.84 per share for $0.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40265.0 shares of the IPGP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, Mammen Timothy PV (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 1,666 shares at an average price of $213.70 for $0.36 million. The insider now directly holds 45,775 shares of IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP).

IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) that is trading 152.07% up over the past 12 months. II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) is 166.28% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -21.97% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.07 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.52.