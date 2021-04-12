Which institution holds the most shares in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB)

1,032 institutions hold shares in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB), with 10.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.39% while institutional investors hold 97.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 189.30M, and float is at 180.09M with Short Float at 1.74%. Institutions hold 92.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.01 million shares valued at $1.39 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.07% of the WAB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 11.89 million shares valued at $870.45 million to account for 6.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Group, LLP which holds 7.7 million shares representing 4.08% and valued at over $563.89 million, while Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC holds 3.82% of the shares totaling 7.22 million with a market value of $528.85 million.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) is 8.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.63 and a high of $84.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WAB stock was last observed hovering at around $77.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.88% off its average median price target of $91.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.29% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -8.93% lower than the price target low of $73.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $79.52, the stock is 2.54% and 3.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.6 million and changing 2.42% at the moment leaves the stock 13.91% off its SMA200. WAB registered 51.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $76.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $72.75.

The stock witnessed a 4.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.95%, and is 0.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.11% over the week and 2.47% over the month.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) has around 27000 employees, a market worth around $14.70B and $7.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.65 and Fwd P/E is 16.89. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.53% and -5.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.86 with sales reaching $1.85B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.00% in year-over-year returns.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) Insider Activity

A total of 89 insider transactions have happened at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 60 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Faiveley Erwan, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Faiveley Erwan sold 100 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 25 at a price of $75.00 per share for a total of $7500.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.73 million shares.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that Faiveley Erwan (Director) sold a total of 5,868 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $75.08 per share for $0.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.73 million shares of the WAB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 23, Faiveley Erwan (Director) disposed off 900 shares at an average price of $75.00 for $67500.0. The insider now directly holds 5,731,534 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB).

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) that is trading 146.03% up over the past 12 months. FreightCar America Inc. (RAIL) is 519.79% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 20.71% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.86.