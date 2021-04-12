Which Institutions Own Shares In Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (BCEI)?

241 institutions hold shares in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (BCEI), with 453.46k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.18% while institutional investors hold 105.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.84M, and float is at 20.38M with Short Float at 13.01%. Institutions hold 103.56% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 3.12 million shares valued at $60.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.99% of the BCEI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.51 million shares valued at $48.47 million to account for 12.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.66 million shares representing 7.99% and valued at over $32.17 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.65% of the shares totaling 1.39 million with a market value of $26.79 million.

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE: BCEI) is 72.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.88 and a high of $40.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BCEI stock was last observed hovering at around $34.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.67% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.85% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -10.83% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.25, the stock is -3.35% and 8.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing -4.78% at the moment leaves the stock 46.69% off its SMA200. BCEI registered 121.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 68.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.79.

The stock witnessed a -6.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.27%, and is -13.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.18% over the week and 6.66% over the month.

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (BCEI) has around 109 employees, a market worth around $727.84M and $218.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.72 and Fwd P/E is 6.42. Profit margin for the company is 47.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 179.88% and -18.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (BCEI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (BCEI) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.74 with sales reaching $64.74M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 52.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 116.00% year-over-year.

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (BCEI) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (BCEI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tinsley Dean, the company’s SVP, Operations. SEC filings show that Tinsley Dean sold 1,992 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $38.20 per share for a total of $76088.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32873.0 shares.

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (BCEI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) that is trading 106.31% up over the past 12 months. Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) is 49.17% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -28.64% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.07.