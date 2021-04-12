Which Institutions Own Shares In CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE)?

374 institutions hold shares in CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE), with 1.81M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.89% while institutional investors hold 93.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 95.22M, and float is at 94.17M with Short Float at 2.33%. Institutions hold 91.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 18.97 million shares valued at $420.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.75% of the CTRE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 14.78 million shares valued at $327.73 million to account for 15.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 4.71 million shares representing 4.91% and valued at over $104.53 million, while Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 4.17% of the shares totaling 4.01 million with a market value of $88.87 million.

CareTrust REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRE) is 8.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.87 and a high of $24.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CTRE stock was last observed hovering at around $24.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $25.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.51% off the consensus price target high of $27.50 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -9.36% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.06, the stock is 0.82% and 3.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.42 million and changing -0.95% at the moment leaves the stock 18.82% off its SMA200. CTRE registered 37.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.28.

The stock witnessed a 4.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.89%, and is -0.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.62% over the week and 2.65% over the month.

CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) has around 15 employees, a market worth around $2.33B and $178.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.44 and Fwd P/E is 25.46. Profit margin for the company is 45.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.80% and -3.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.20%).

CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CareTrust REIT Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.22 with sales reaching $45.29M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 71.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.10% in year-over-year returns.

CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 8 times.

CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Welltower Inc. (WELL) that is trading 45.59% up over the past 12 months. Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) is 37.41% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.98% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.19 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.38.