Which Institutions Own Shares In Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF)?

92 institutions hold shares in Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF), with 49.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.70% while institutional investors hold 23.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 131.69M, and float is at 124.54M with Short Float at 4.41%. Institutions hold 17.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.5 million shares valued at $17.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.76% of the MCF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Luther King Capital Management with 7.49 million shares valued at $17.14 million to account for 3.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 5.36 million shares representing 2.69% and valued at over $12.27 million, while Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft holds 2.41% of the shares totaling 4.8 million with a market value of $10.98 million.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (AMEX: MCF) is 59.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.09 and a high of $5.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MCF stock was last observed hovering at around $3.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -83.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -83.0% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.66, the stock is -12.69% and -12.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing -2.92% at the moment leaves the stock 49.12% off its SMA200. MCF registered 161.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 163.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.4712 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.7137.

The stock witnessed a -25.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.78%, and is -10.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.84% over the week and 8.10% over the month.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) has around 124 employees, a market worth around $750.81M and $112.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 235.78% and -34.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-79.40%).

Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Contango Oil & Gas Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $29.74M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.00% this year.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 13 times.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) that is trading 619.60% up over the past 12 months. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) is 83.32% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.0% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.49 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.78.