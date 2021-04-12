Which Institutions Own Shares In DexCom Inc. (DXCM)?

1,067 institutions hold shares in DexCom Inc. (DXCM), with 431.84k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.45% while institutional investors hold 96.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 96.20M, and float is at 95.78M with Short Float at 3.84%. Institutions hold 96.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 10.23 million shares valued at $3.78 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.64% of the DXCM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 7.01 million shares valued at $2.59 billion to account for 7.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 6.98 million shares representing 7.25% and valued at over $2.58 billion, while Baillie Gifford and Company holds 5.67% of the shares totaling 5.45 million with a market value of $2.02 billion.

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) is 3.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $258.60 and a high of $456.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DXCM stock was last observed hovering at around $378.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.51% off its average median price target of $475.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.09% off the consensus price target high of $540.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -9.4% lower than the price target low of $350.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $382.89, the stock is 6.84% and 1.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing 1.19% at the moment leaves the stock -0.22% off its SMA200. DXCM registered 48.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $368.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $367.63.

The stock witnessed a 7.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.10%, and is 4.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.73% over the week and 3.34% over the month.

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) has around 5500 employees, a market worth around $36.39B and $1.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 76.72 and Fwd P/E is 112.22. Profit margin for the company is 25.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.06% and -16.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.80%).

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DexCom Inc. (DXCM) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DexCom Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.3 with sales reaching $484.63M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 362.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 19.60% in year-over-year returns.

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) Insider Activity

A total of 155 insider transactions have happened at DexCom Inc. (DXCM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 139 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SAYER KEVIN R, the company’s Chairman, CEO & President. SEC filings show that SAYER KEVIN R sold 6,221 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 05 at a price of $366.67 per share for a total of $2.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

DexCom Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 26 that Murphy Patrick Michael (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 26 and was made at $350.00 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19741.0 shares of the DXCM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 23, DOUBLEDAY RICHARD (EVP Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 1,109 shares at an average price of $360.49 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 6,654 shares of DexCom Inc. (DXCM).

DexCom Inc. (DXCM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 12.56% up over the past 12 months. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is 42.32% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.65% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.68 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.57.