Which Institutions Own Shares In Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH)?

184 institutions hold shares in Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH), with 899.07k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.50% while institutional investors hold 80.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 180.97M, and float is at 81.88M with Short Float at 2.63%. Institutions hold 80.33% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Park West Asset Management LLC with over 6.3 million shares valued at $98.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.50% of the OPCH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.75 million shares valued at $89.92 million to account for 3.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ares Management LLC which holds 4.93 million shares representing 2.74% and valued at over $77.15 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 2.33% of the shares totaling 4.19 million with a market value of $65.52 million.

Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPCH) is 20.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.10 and a high of $21.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OPCH stock was last observed hovering at around $18.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.64% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 5.8% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.84, the stock is 0.45% and -1.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing 1.32% at the moment leaves the stock 23.74% off its SMA200. OPCH registered 87.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.69.

The stock witnessed a -3.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.38%, and is 3.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.54% over the week and 4.42% over the month.

Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) has around 5146 employees, a market worth around $3.34B and $3.03B in sales. Fwd P/E is 29.17. Profit margin for the company is -0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 86.58% and -11.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Option Care Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $752.47M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.70% in year-over-year returns.

Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SULLIVAN TIMOTHY P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SULLIVAN TIMOTHY P sold 12,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $20.00 per share for a total of $240.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85.02 million shares.

Option Care Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that MADISON DEARBORN PARTNERS LLC (Director) sold a total of 12,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $20.00 per share for $240.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 85.08 million shares of the OPCH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, BETTEN ELIZABETH QUADROS (Director) disposed off 12,000,000 shares at an average price of $20.00 for $240.0 million. The insider now directly holds 85,015,391 shares of Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH).